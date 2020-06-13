Check out the top tech news of the week from the Sony PlayStation 5 and Mi NoteBook 14 to the newest Apple iPhone 12 leaks.

This week in the tech world, we saw a bunch of launches and some key developments and leaks. The Sony Playstation 5 design was officially revealed by the brand after a long wait by fans, along with some exclusive PS5 gaming titles and accessories. Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched its Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, effectively entering the premium laptop space in the country with two editions and a total of five variants.

A report stated that the Apple iPhone 12 will begin mass production in July and launch soon after. The specifications of four new iPhone 12 variants were also leaked. Meanwhile, OnePlus teased a new affordable smart TV to be soon launched in India, that will compete against the Mi TV and Realme TV variants. Also, Twitter announced its own version of the ‘Stories’ feature many apps are implementing in the form of Twitter Fleets. The new feature will allow users to send tweets that disappear in 24 hours, just like Snapchat or Instagram stories.