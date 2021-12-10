Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

Video content creators cannot buy Sony ZV-E10 camera because of chip shortages

Sony camera users can no longer buy its latest vlogging camera, the Sony ZV-E10. The Japanese company has stopped the camera production due to global semiconductor shortages. This means, all the orders for Sony ZV-E10 have been suspended till the time necessary parts are obtained. Sony Japan has released an official statement regarding the same. FYI, Sony is not the only camera maker that has been affected by the semiconductor shortages. Other brands including Canon, and Fujifilm are also struggling. Although Sony ZV-E10 is a good option for video content creators, users will have to see if they can get their hands on the product amidst the chip shortage. To find out more, watch our latest video!