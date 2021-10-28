Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

Sony Xperia Pro-I smartphone was recently launched on 26th October 2021. The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with 120Hz of refresh rate. Sony Xperia Pro-I comes with 12GB of RAM.
Sony Xperia Pro-I smartphone was recently launched on 26th October 2021. The phone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with 120Hz of refresh rate. Sony Xperia Pro-I comes with 12GB of RAM. The Sony Xperia Pro-I runs Android 11 and is powered by a 4,500mAh non-removable battery. The Sony Xperia Pro-I supports proprietary 30Watt fast charging.