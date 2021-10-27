Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

Squid Game wallpaper paper app which was told to play off with the users data was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data.

Squid Game wallpaper paper app which was told to play off with the users data was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data. When it comes to the app in question, the “Squid Wallpaper 4K HD”, that app was downloaded about 5,000 times before it was taken down. If you do have it on your phone, you’re advised to uninstall it immediately.