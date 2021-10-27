comscore Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs 1.43

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features 1.53

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features
JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only 4.16

News

JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only
WhatsApp Messenger will not work on old iPhones, Samsung and Huawei smartphones 1.32

News

WhatsApp Messenger will not work on old iPhones, Samsung and Huawei smartphones

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

Squid Game wallpaper paper app which was told to play off with the users data was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 27, 2021 2:43 PM IST

Squid Game wallpaper paper app which was told to play off with the users data was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data. When it comes to the app in question, the “Squid Wallpaper 4K HD”, that app was downloaded about 5,000 times before it was taken down. If you do have it on your phone, you’re advised to uninstall it immediately.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored