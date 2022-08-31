comscore Apple iPhone 6 4.7-inch variant mass production to kick-off next week, 5.5-inch variant in August: Report | BGR India

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

In the message, scammers are asking users to update their PAN card details in order to update and reactivate their SBI Yono account.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 31, 2022 8:17 PM IST

As we all now that Cybercrime incidents are increasing significantly with every passing day. Scammers are finding new ways to trick innocent users and steal their money. One of the most common ways to scam people is either through a text or WhatsApp messages. Now, in a new scam reported by the government of India, scammers are tricking people in the name of the State Bank of India (SBI). The PIB fact-check team recently spotted that scammers are sending text messages to SBI account holders. In the message, scammers are asking users to update their PAN card details in order to update and reactivate their SBI Yono account. PIB issues an urgent warning for SBI users.

