Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Smartphone Launched in India

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 26, 2021 8:12 PM IST

Tecno has released Tecno Spark 8 smartphone with a new 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM configuration. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 120Hz touch response rate, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Tecno Spark 8 is available in three colour options. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999, and users can get a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 for free. To find out more, watch our latest video!

