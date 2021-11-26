Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Smartphone Launched in India

Tecno has released Tecno Spark 8 smartphone with a new 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM configuration. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 120Hz touch response rate, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Tecno Spark 8 is available in three colour options. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999, and users can get a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 for free. To find out more, watch our latest video!