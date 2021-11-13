comscore TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000 | BGR India
  TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

Tecno Spark 8's new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was recently launched in India

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 13, 2021 11:02 PM IST

Tecno Spark 8’s new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was recently launched in India. The smartphone has a few differences from Tecno Spark 8 model launched in September earlier this year. Apart from RAM and storage, the changes include a different SoC, a slightly bigger display, and a thinner form factor. The rear and front cameras, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same. The latest offering comes with a new metal coding design for a premium feel.

