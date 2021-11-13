TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

Tecno Spark 8's new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was recently launched in India

Tecno Spark 8’s new variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage was recently launched in India. The smartphone has a few differences from Tecno Spark 8 model launched in September earlier this year. Apart from RAM and storage, the changes include a different SoC, a slightly bigger display, and a thinner form factor. The rear and front cameras, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same. The latest offering comes with a new metal coding design for a premium feel.