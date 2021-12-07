Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon

Tecno has officially started teasing its upcoming budget smartphone -the Tecno Spark 8T. The new smartphone is the successor of Spark 7T that was launched in June this year. For the specifications, users can expect the Spark 8T to come with a MediaTek Helio chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. For the cameras, the phone is going to boast a dual rear camera setup, which may include a 48MP primary lens. The Spark 8T will arrive in a total of four colours. Although the official launch date is yet to be announced. But it is for sure that users will be able to grab their hands on the Tecno Spark 8T via Amazon India. Find out more in our latest video!