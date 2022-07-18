The company will be conducting an official launch event later revealing more details about the availability of the device as well as the variants that will be launched with the device.

Tecno is all set to launch the new Spark 9 smartphone in India. But this smartphone company already revealed this smartphone before its actual launch date well The new Tecno smartphone is already listed on Amazon and even has a microsite announcing about the pricing of the smartphone. The Tecno Spark 9 has been priced at Rs 9,499. The company will be conducting an official launch event later revealing more details about the availability of the device as well as the variants that will be launched with the device. While this RAM may be unheard of in this segment, it is to be noted that the phone will have 6GB permanent RAM and 5GB Virtual RAM. Now taking you through its specifications and features The Tecno Spark 9 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The phone operating system will be based on Android 12. The phone will be get a 5000mAh battery unit.