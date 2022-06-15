Starting at 12 p.m., the Oppo K10 5G will be available online through the Oppo online store and Flipkart.

The Oppo K10 5G smartphone was recently launched in India. Today marks the first day of sales for the smartphone in India (June 15). Starting at 12 p.m., the Oppo K10 5G will be available online through the Oppo online store and Flipkart.

The Oppo K10 5G is available in an 8GB+128GB variant for Rs 17,499. Buyers who purchase the Oppo K10 5G from Flipkart or the Oppo online store will be eligible for no-cost EMI for up to three months, a flat discount of Rs 1500 on SBI debit/credit and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMI transactions, and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit/credit cards EMI transactions.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

Display-6.59-inch (1080×2412), Processor-MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max, Front Camera-16MP, Rear Camera-64MP + 8MP + 2MP, RAM-8GB, 12GB, Storage-128GB, 256GB, Battery Capacity-5000mAh