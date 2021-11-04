Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

This is what happens when Logitech technology meets style

Logitech partnered with the ace designer-duo Pankaj and Nidhi and showcased their line of lifestyle driven products in the designer sleeves at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The collection offers an exquisite array of sleeves for the Logitech M350 mouse and K380 multi-device keyboard for the fashion-forward, tech-savvy millennials who love to redefine their space in style with contemporary aesthetics. The collection takes inspiration from the gorgeous coasts of Amalfi and its breath-taking scenescapes that are represented through vivid colors, diaphanous organza and flowing recycled chiffons and voiles. Cutwork laces and jacquards also add a playful luxury mood to the collection. The compact K380 Multi-Device offers comfy and quiet typing, while the Logitech Pebble M350 delivers silent clicks and scrolls—plus offers a smooth organic shape that makes it easy to fit in a pocket.