As per the reports, Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy said TikTok will return to India soon. “Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback. In that case, BGMI will be 100% back. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!” Shiva Nandy said in a statement on Instagram. Talking about BGMI, Nandy said that it was not decided all of a sudden, the Centre had been contemplating the ban for almost 5 months. “Two days before the game was removed from the store, we got a hint, and that is why most of the advance amount is to be paid for the Skyesports League, LAN Delhi,” Nandy said. A couple of months ago, the TikTok-owned company Byetdance was in talks with a Mumbai-based company to reinstate TikTok in India. Now a CEO of a leading esports and gaming venture in India, Skyesports has confirmed that the short-video app is indeed coming back to India. So far neither Krafton nor the Indian government has confirmed the news of BGMI making a comeback in India. Earlier in June , a report stated that Bytedance was in talks with the Hiranandani group to reinstate the video sharing platform in India.