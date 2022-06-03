comscore TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here’s Everything you need to know | BGR India

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

TikTok, a short video app that was banned in India in 2020, is plotting a comeback. ByteDance, the parent company of the short video platform, is searching for partners in India to help them comply with the regulations that led to their ban

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 3, 2022 6:47 PM IST

TikTok is aiming to relaunch its short video platform in India. To celebrate its return to India, ByteDance, the parent company of the popular short video sharing platform, is searching for organizations to partner with. TikTok was one of over 250 apps banned in India in 2020, including PUBG Mobile, Alibaba, and a slew of others. TikTok was one of the most popular platforms in India for making short movies, but it was shut down due to border tensions between India and China, posing a national security danger.
In May 2021, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the successor to PUBG Mobile. With a new agreement, ByteDance hopes to re-enter the Indian market and bring back the famous TikTok app. Former employees are also being considered for rehire.

According to sources, the company is in talks with Hiranandani, an Indian real estate developer, to forge an agreement and relaunch the app in India. If everything falls into place and ByteDance is able to relaunch the app in India, it will be subject to the Indian government’s data restrictions. Also, if TikTok needs to make a comeback, similar to PUBG Mobile, there’s a chance that the app will be introduced in India under a different name than TikTok. This also implies that there may be a new branding to begin with.

Even if the app is relaunched in India, it will be up against apps like Instagram (Reels), YouTube (Shorts), Snapchat, Chingari, ShareChat, MX Takatak, Moj, Josh, and others. But it’s also worth noting that no clones or competitions have been able to match TikTok’s success in the last two years

