comscore India ranked as sixth most frequently malware attacked nation: Kaspersky | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

Videos

Watch Next

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty. 0.45

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022 2.29

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers 2.3

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers
Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places 2.12

News

Google Finally Launched Street View On Google Maps In India, Watch Video To know which Places

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

The application may help the company expand its operations as the primary TikTok app not only promotes short video content but also relies heavily on music.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 1, 2022 5:02 PM IST

We all know how intertwined music discovery is with TikTok, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company launched its music streaming app. Well, the patent filings discovered by a source suggests that TikTok is working on just that. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “TikTok Music” in May. According to the presentation, the service would allow users to buy, play, share and download music. It also allows users to create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, and stream live audio and video. ByteDance already applied for a “TikTok Music” trademark in Australia last November. The application may help the company expand its operations as the primary TikTok app not only promotes short video content but also relies heavily on music.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 1.56
Samsung Launched Galaxy S22 " Bora Purple" Edition, Check out the video
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature 1.31
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year 2.48
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL 1.54
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date 1.3
OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 2.25
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video 1.31
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More 1.57
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications 2.0
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more 1.42
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users 2.8
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video 1.51
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help. 1.39
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs 2.51
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not 1.50
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video 2.02
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks