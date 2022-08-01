The application may help the company expand its operations as the primary TikTok app not only promotes short video content but also relies heavily on music.

We all know how intertwined music discovery is with TikTok, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company launched its music streaming app. Well, the patent filings discovered by a source suggests that TikTok is working on just that. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “TikTok Music” in May. According to the presentation, the service would allow users to buy, play, share and download music. It also allows users to create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, and stream live audio and video. ByteDance already applied for a “TikTok Music” trademark in Australia last November. The application may help the company expand its operations as the primary TikTok app not only promotes short video content but also relies heavily on music.