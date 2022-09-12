comscore Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone

Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 12, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Smartphones are amazing pieces of technology which hold a whole world of information and memories within them and with all the photos, apps, music and messages we store in our handsets, it’s no wonder they can become a little slow over time. No one wants to wait around for their phone to open Facebook or load the camera roll, so if you’ve found yourself doing that recently, we’ve put together our guide on how to speed up your smartphone. Watch video to know the tips to speed up your smartphone.

