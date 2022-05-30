comscore Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

Check out Some of our picks for the best Camera smartphones priced below Rs. 40,000 that might surprise you with their features, such as the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Xi 11X Pro, Oneplus 9 and more

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 30, 2022 11:29 PM IST

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone which has the best camera and have a budget up to Rs. 40,000, you can get yourself a phone that does it all. You don’t have to compromise on camera quality, battery life, or any other feature. Check out Some of our picks for the best smartphones priced below Rs. 40,000 that might surprise you with their features, such as the  Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X Pro, One plus 9, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Viva V23 Pro 5G.

