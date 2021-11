Top 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in India like Realme 8 5G

The mid-budget segment is quite popular in the Indian smartphone industry. Such phones that fall under Rs 15,000 offer good specs as well features. In our latest video, we have suggested buying smartphones like Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32, and more. To find out more, watch the video!