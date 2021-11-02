comscore Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

Videos

Watch Next

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale 1.50

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image 1.22

News

Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image
Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale 2.16

News

Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale
Facebook rebrands parent company Meta, here is why 2.43

News

Facebook rebrands parent company Meta, here is why

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2000 for Diwali 2021

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 2, 2021 9:39 PM IST

Gifting someone a smart tech gadget is always a good idea. This festive season we suggest buying products like Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, and Realme Power Bank among other things. All these tech gadgets fall under Rs 2,000 and are certainly useful items. You can purchase the suggested products from either Amazon, Flipkart, or the respective company’s online store. So to choose the best smart Diwali gift for your friends, watch our latest video!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored