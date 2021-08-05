comscore Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more | BGR India
  Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers massive discount on the mobile category. Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on top of the flat discount offer. Check out top 10 smartphone deals on Amazon today.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: August 5, 2021 9:01 PM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins in the country with massive discount offers on products across categories. The mobile phones category is selling with massive discounts. Additionally, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer an instant discount of 10 percent on top of the flat discount offer.

Smartphones from across brands and price segments are available at a discounted price point. Mobile phone models from brands like Redmi, Samsun, iQOO, Tecno, among others are available with flat discount offer during the Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale kicks off today and will continue until August 9.

