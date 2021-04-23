comscore Top 5 laptops under Rs. 30 000 in India for work from home | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced 3.15

News

Apple Spring Event Recap Video: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K and much more announced
Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more 3.37

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more 2.94

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more... 2.24

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

Top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for work from home

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, offices have moved to work from home infrastructure. Here is a list of top 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 best for work from home.

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: April 23, 2021 9:50 AM IST

Covid-19 cases once again on a meteoric rise, state restrictions are once again being mandated and a lot of offices, which recently opened up, are again implementing a work from home policy to help keep their employees safe. If you are one to have recently been shifted to work from home, you could be looking for a good laptop to help you keep your work going smoothly. Here is a list of the top 5 laptops you can get under Rs 30,000 in India.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored