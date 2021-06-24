Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

Looking for a good Battlegrounds Mobile India alternative that is not BR but tests your skills? Here are the best multiplayer games that you can check.

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access garnered millions of downloads within hours. But some players are still not being able to get hands-on with the new BR title. If you are scouring through the app stores for the BR game alternatives, there are a host of good multiplayer games available. From Among Us to Mini Militia Doodle Army 2, here are some of the best multiplayer titles you should check.