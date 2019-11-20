comscore Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India | BGR India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

News

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Here is a list of 5 smartphones that have recently got a price cut.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 10:39 AM IST

Every month, there at least 5-6 new smartphones launching in India. And as new phones make their way in the market, brands tend to give existing smartphones a price cut to stay competitive in the market. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, do take a look at the list of smartphones that recently got a price cut in India. 

You can read the text story here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

5

13999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
48MP+5MP
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

14990

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
16MP + 8MP + 2MP
