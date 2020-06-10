As the Rs 10,000 price segment is day by day getting more competitive, it can also be a bit difficult to pick the right phone. To help you with your buying decisions, we are back with a new video offering the best phones under Rs 10,000.

The budget phone space has gradually evolved to turn into a crowded and extremely competitive space. All the competition and solid offerings from multiple brands end up helping the customer choose a better device. What is best is that one does not have to shell out a considerable amount of money for a reasonable, all-round experience. Devices like Realme C3, Samsung Galaxy M30, and Infinix Hot 9 Pro offer a huge display, a massive battery, and a decent set of cameras at the back. As the Rs 10,000 price segment is day by day getting more competitive, it can also be a bit difficult to pick the right phone, which is why we are back with a new video offering the latest list of best phones under Rs 10,000. In case you haven’t watched our previous “Top smartphones under Rs 20,000″ video, then you can tap here to watch it.