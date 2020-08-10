comscore Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | BGR India

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As the Rs 20,000 price segment is day by day getting more competitive, it can be a bit difficult to pick the right phone, which is why we are back with a new video offering the latest list of best pho

Staff   |    Published: August 10, 2020 6:32 PM IST

As the Rs 20,000 price segment is day by day getting more competitive, it can be a bit difficult to pick the right phone, which is why we are back with a new video offering the latest list of best phones under Rs 20,000. The budget smartphone space is very crowded in India and so is the segment under Rs 20,000. Among so many choices you can now get some reasonable all-rounder smartphones like Poco X2, Motorola One Fusion+, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme Narzo 10, Samsung Galaxy M31, and more under Rs 20,000. These offer a big display experience, a good battery backup, and a decent set of cameras at the back.

