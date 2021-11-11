comscore Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 – Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 | BGR India
  Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30000 like Poco F3 GT

Pavni Jain   |    Updated: November 11, 2021 2:08 PM IST

There are several smartphone options available in a price bracket of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Smartphones such as Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and others come with premium features at affordable prices. These phones boast vibrant display, wonderful cameras, powerful System-on-Chip, bigger battery as well as fast charging system. So, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone, watch our latest video where we help you choose the right one under Rs 30,000. Find out!

