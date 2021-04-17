comscore Here's a look at the top technology news of the week
  • Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

In this week's top technology news, Apple and Samsung are gearing up to make some major announcements this month while the Google Pixel Watch leaks online.

Cyrus John   |    Published: April 17, 2021 9:51 AM IST

These are challenging times for everyone. Brands are being forced to hold inventories, events are going back online and people are reverted to the same work from home system. But despite these challenges, technology and innovation hasn’t stopped which is why we have loads to tell you in this week’s tech round-up. To begin with, both Apple and Samsung have announced they’ll be announcing something major this month and we are excited about what’s in store. Renders of the Google Pixel Watch have surfaced online and we get you a glimpse of that. A WhatsApp flaw is causing panic among users and we’ll tell you all about it.

