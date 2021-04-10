We get you the latest tech news of the week with Facebook users suffering a data leak and LG Mobile shutting down its business and more.

A lot has happened this week in the world of tech and we have been kept busy for the past couple of days covering what all has been developing. Well to start with LG won’t be making phone anymore as the company has decided to shut shop on its mobile division. More on that later. Facebook was yet again embroiled in controversy after the personal data of almost 533 million users got leaked. Your data could be a part of that. PlayStation restocks in India, new Nokia phones, there’s lots to talk about so let’s get going.