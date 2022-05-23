TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

Truecaller displays the name of the caller, even if the person’s name has not been added to the contact list. However, the name which Truecaller shows is not based on the KYC.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) may soon roll out a Truecaller-like caller ID feature that will display the name of callers based on their KYC. The system would enable a KYC-based caller name to flash on the screen when you will get a call from someone. The government, with its latest caller id scheme, aims to replace Truecaller in the country, which offers similar services. Truecaller displays the name of the caller, even if the person’s name has not been added to the contact list. However, the name which Truecaller shows is not based on the KYC. Truecaller displays the name that has been set by the user. The information that is obtained by such apps is crowdsourced, so the authenticity of such apps is questionable.