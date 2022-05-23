comscore TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

Videos

Watch Next

An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off 2.38

News

An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off
WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know 2.07

News

WhatsApp Latest Feature ALERT !! Now Exit Group without Letting Anybody Know
WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates 1.48

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More 3.4

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

Truecaller displays the name of the caller, even if the person’s name has not been added to the contact list. However, the name which Truecaller shows is not based on the KYC.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 23, 2022 4:55 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) may soon roll out a Truecaller-like caller ID feature that will display the name of callers based on their KYC. The system would enable a KYC-based caller name to flash on the screen when you will get a call from someone. The government, with its latest caller id scheme, aims to replace Truecaller in the country, which offers similar services. Truecaller displays the name of the caller, even if the person’s name has not been added to the contact list. However, the name which Truecaller shows is not based on the KYC. Truecaller displays the name that has been set by the user. The information that is obtained by such apps is crowdsourced, so the authenticity of such apps is questionable.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series 2.48
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more 1.38
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video 3.6
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more 2.54
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event 2.47
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert 1.35
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here 1.11
Micromax To Launch New Smartphone IN2c on 26 April, Check out Expected Price & Specifications Here
Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And pOLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price 2.02
Motorola Moto G52 With 50MP Camera And pOLED Display Launched In India, Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price
Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details 1.28
Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features 0.59
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch 2.45
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here 2.39
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps 1.27
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System 2.02
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in 1.26
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch 4.23
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks