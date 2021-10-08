TVS Jupiter 125 launched for Rs 73,400 - Know all specs, colours

TVS Jupiter 125 launched for Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India for a starting price of Rs 73,400. It comes in four different colours: Dawn Orange, Indi Blue, Printine White and Titanium Grey. Jupiter 125 boasts a stylish LED headlamp, signature LED front turn indicators, and also a refined tail lamp. The scooter is said to have the longest seat of 790mm in the segment. It offers under seat storage space of 33 litres that can actually fit in two helmets at the same time. Find out more about the new scooter!