Twitter announced the introduction of a new Twitter Create mini-site, which will feature a variety of ideas, insights, and examples customizedto assist artists enhance their Twitter presence

Creators have become the new currency for social media platforms, with each one attempting to sweeten the deal in order to retain the best creative talent publishing to their apps and their fans returning to see what’s new. Twitter announced the introduction of a new Twitter Create mini-site, which will feature a variety of ideas, insights, and examples customizedto assist artists enhance their Twitter presence. The new site, which you can view here, features specific areas for producers in various standing to assist them in maximising their Twitter presence. The site offers a decent overview of Twitter’s many monetization options, organised into nine categories, as well as a variety of blog entries and notes to help you plan your tweet strategy. Twitter’s monetization tools haven’t really taken off yet, with Twitter Blue failing to become a substantial contributor to the platform’s revenue, and other offers failing to generate any significant cash, according to Twitter’s most recent performance update. They do present an opportunity and some users are gathering major benefits as a result of these changes. The challenge now for Twitter is to assist producers in maximising take-up and developing their own services in order to better motivate consumers to pay for content, which is not a common practise in the platform. Twitter needs to convince its users to start paying for their content. That’s been a major hesitate block for the platform up until now. A new platform aims to provide more specific guidance on how to encourage creators to pay for their add-ons and followings. People won’t pay for your tweets, but they will pay for exclusives and engagement offerings that make them more aligned to your presence.