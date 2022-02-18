Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

Twitter has released a new feature for all the users. It is called Pinned Conversations. The feature allows users to pin important conversations to the top of their Twitter messages. Twitterati are eligible to pin up to six conversations at a time. This feature was earlier exclusive to blue tick holders but now, every user can enjoy it. The Pinned Conversations help users to access select chat windows faster. To find out how to pin a conversation to the top, watch our latest video. We show an easy step-by-step guide for both Android as well as iOS users.