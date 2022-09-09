comscore Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

Twitter Testing WhatsApp share Button on its platform

The Share Tweet button expands to let users bookmark a tweet, copy its link and share it via other apps that are available on a user’s smartphone.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 9, 2022 7:07 PM IST

Twitter has started testing a new way of sharing tweets in India. The platform has started i rolling out a new WhatsApp sharing button to select Android users in India that will let them share a tweet with their contacts directly via WhatsApp. Twitter wrote in a post: “Some of you might see a WhatsApp Share icon and if you do, let us know what you think.”

As we all know that the popular micro-blogging platform is offering four options to users as of now  which are; the ability to comment on a tweet, retweet or quote a tweet, like it and share it. The Share Tweet button expands to let users bookmark a tweet, copy its link and share it via other apps that are available on a user’s smartphone.

