A couple of months ago, the EU made it mandatory to use a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and cameras by 2024. The rule is applicable to Apple iPhones as well, which currently use the Lightning port. So, does that mean Apple will need to launch the next iPhones with a USB Type C port? This is largely possible since India, as well as Europe, are important markets for Apple and the company will consider abiding by the rule of the land. Rumours are that next year’s iPhone model, dubbed iPhone 15, will offer a USB Type C port instead of a Lightning port.