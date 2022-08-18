WhatsApp account is still not eligible to get the feature but don’t worry. Do not worry as WhatsApp will make the feature available to more beta users in the coming days.

WhatsApp is working on a bunch of interesting features to enhance its user experience. The messaging app is reportedly working on a new feature which will let users recover their deleted messages. The feature was spotted in the recent Android beta update for WhatsApp. So, for instance, if you have accidentally deleted the message you sent to someone, you can recover the message. For now, the feature has been made available to only selected beta testers. You will have to install the latest beta update from the Play Store, so be sure to update your version of WhatsApp. If the snackbar does not appear when you use "delete for me" despite installing the latest beta, it means your WhatsApp account is still not eligible to get the feature but don't worry. Do not worry as WhatsApp will make the feature available to more beta users in the coming days