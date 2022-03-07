comscore Vijay Sales Women’s Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount | BGR India
Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

Apple is offering huge discount on the latest iPhone 13 and other Apple product like iPad, Airpod, Airpod Plus, MacBook, on Vijay Sales.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 7, 2022 9:43 PM IST

Apple Gives Massive Discount On iPhone 13 on Women’s day : Are you an Apple fan who is thinking to buy the latest iPhone 13? Well, in that case, we have a good news for you ! On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Apple is offering huge discount on the latest iPhone 13 and other Apple product like iPad, Airpod, Airpod Plus, MacBook, on Vijay Sales. Not only this, customers will also get additional discounts in the form of cashback offers from the customers of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI. Checkout our latest video to know about the best deals and offers.

