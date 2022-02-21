comscore | BGR India
  • Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

Pavni Jain   |    Published: February 21, 2022 8:26 PM IST

Vivo has introduced its third smartphone of the V23 series. It is Vivo V23e priced at Rs 25,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Speaking of the smartphone’s specs and features, it boasts an AMOLED panel, a 50MP triple rear camera set-up, a single 44MP front shooter, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 44W fast charging support among other things. Users get to choose between Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold colour options for the Vivo V23e. To find out more, watch our latest video!

