VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

Vivo has launched a new set of wireless neckband earphones, named the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite. The earphones come with up to 18 hours of battery backup, an 11.2 mm driver and more in order to provide the claimed “seamless sound experience.” The Vivo Sports Lite neckband earphones have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999 and will be available widely on Vivo India’s e-store and across all partner retail stores. The earphones have been launched in two colour variants – Black and Blue. Find out more about the product in our latest video!