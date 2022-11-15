comscore vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch
  vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

Vivo X90 will be arriving in two configurations, such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 15, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Vivo is likely to announce the Vivo X90 series on Nov. 22 in China. To talk about the lineup then its likely to include three models: the Vivo X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+. A new leak, courtesy of well known resource, has revealed the memory configurations and color variants of the X90 series.

The report, which cites popular tipster Ishan Agarwal as the source, reveals that the Vivo X90 will be arriving in two configurations, such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. It will be arriving in shades like Black, Ice Blue, and Red.

