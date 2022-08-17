Reports also detail how the VLC Media Player was used by Cicada hackers to deploy malicious code on targeted systems as part of their wider cyber attack campaign.

Indian government very quietly banned the most popular media player VLC in India. This was done in early February this year but people who already had the software were able to access it. The media player cannot be accessed via its developer, VideoLAN’s official website nor can an executable (exe) file of the application be downloaded on a Windows laptop. However, Android and iOS users can still download the media player from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. As far as the reason for this ban is concerned, reports suggest that the VLC Media Player was banned in India as it was used by China-backed hacking group called Cicada for cyber attacks in the country. Reports also detail how the VLC Media Player was used by Cicada hackers to deploy malicious code on targeted systems as part of their wider cyber attack campaign.