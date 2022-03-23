It is important for every PAN cardholder to get it linked with their Aadhaar and avoid paying penalties.

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty- If you haven’t linked your PAN & Aadhaar cards, then do it quickly because PAN and Aadhaar card linking deadline is arriving soon. It is important for every PAN cardholder to get it linked with their Aadhaar and avoid paying penalties. Now the government this time is very serious and wants every taxpayer in the country to link their two IDs before 31 March 2022. We give you step-by-step in a very simple method of linking Aadhaar card and pan card. For more details Watch the video.