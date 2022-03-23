comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch 2.35

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video 2.39

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know 2.05

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video 5.16

News

Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

It is important for every PAN cardholder to get it linked with their Aadhaar and avoid paying penalties.

Shruti Sharma   |    Updated: March 23, 2022 4:24 PM IST

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty- If you haven’t linked your PAN & Aadhaar cards, then do it quickly because PAN and Aadhaar card linking deadline is arriving soon. It is important for every PAN cardholder to get it linked with their Aadhaar and avoid paying penalties. Now the government this time is very serious and wants every taxpayer in the country to link their two IDs before 31 March 2022. We give you step-by-step in a very simple method of linking Aadhaar card and pan card. For more details Watch the video.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video 4.15
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here 3.37
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video 0.54
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video 1.29
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video 1.14
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch 1.38
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video 1.41
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note 1.18
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts 1.16
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India 6.21
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details 1.37
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India 1.50
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India 2.15
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990 2.22
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox 1.10
Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored