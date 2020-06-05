comscore News Video | Latest update News, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Staff   |    Published: June 5, 2020 8:44 PM IST

This week, several tech companies took the wraps off new devices in India, and they are already set to launch a few more in the coming weeks. Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, the OEMs are busing introducing new smart products to users. Nokia launched its latest 43-inch Smart TV, whereas Samsung unveiled a total of three phones. While Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its first Mi Notebook in India, companies like Acer and Asus revealed new laptops with the latest AMD processors. Check out our latest video to know more about what interesting happened this week in the world of tech. The video also gives details on some of the upcoming launches.

