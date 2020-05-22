Check out the biggest happenings from the world of technology this week.

Check out the biggest happenings in the world of technology ranging from launches of smartphones, audio accessories, wearables, and more to the biggest news pieces. This week, Xiaomi finally launched MIUI 12 globally. The servers for GTA V online started facing issues due to a huge surge in the simultaneous number of players. Meanwhile, OnePlus had a breakup with partner McLaren and The Google Play Store rating for Chinese app TikTok saw a huge nosedive.