comscore Weekly Tech News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer Realme 8 Series teased Redmi K40 and more
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

Videos

Watch Next

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more 2.42

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know 2.52

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know 2.26

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced 3.08

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

Here we will be discussing all of the major tech happenings that took place this week, from the launch of the Narzo 30 series to the release of the PUBG New State trailer.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: February 28, 2021 11:22 AM IST

This week in tech has been quite interesting with the launch of the much-awaited Narzo 30 series to the release of the new teaser of PUBG’s upcoming game, called PUBG New State. There was also an important announcement from the Government of India regarding the new rules for social media apps. We will cover everything today, so sit back relax and let’s start our weekly news round-up.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews