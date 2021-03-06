comscore Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched OnePlus 9 Launch Date etc
  • Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

Here's a roundup of all the exciting stuff that has happened in the world of technology. For more updates and detailed reviews, check out BGR.in.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: March 6, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Some exciting tech news coming your way this week as Redmi is back again with yet another Redmi Note smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 10. Also, Elon Musk is showing a lot of interest in India; first, it was Tesla and now he’s getting broadband internet to the country via Starlink! Some new updates to WhatsApp, the OnePlus 9 launch, and a whole lot more.

