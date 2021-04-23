comscore Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Apple New iMac WhatsApp Pink and much more.
  • Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

Weekly News Roundup: Xiaomi's Mi 11 Series, Apple's New iMac, WhatsApp Pink, and much more.

This week has been quite an eventful week in the world of tech as we have seen more than 10 product launches across companies like Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola. The biggest event of the week ha

Vanshika Malhotra   |    Published: April 23, 2021 9:31 PM IST

This week has been quite an eventful week in the world of tech as we have seen more than 10 product launches across companies like Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola. The biggest event of the week has to be the Apple Spring Loaded Event and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series Launch. I’ll walk you through every launch event and other news in the world of tech in this video, so let’s get started.

