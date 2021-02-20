comscore Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look Moto E7 Power launched Realme Narzo 30 series launch 2021-02-20T16:52:33+05:30 and more
  • Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

Welcome to our Weekly News Roundup. In today's video, we will talk about the Android 12 Developer preview and its new features. We will also take a look at other important tech news of today.

Sneha Saha   |    Published: February 20, 2021 4:52 PM IST

Welcome to our Weekly News Roundup. In today’s video, we will talk about the Android 12 Developer preview and its new features. We will also talk about Sandes Application and how can you download it on Android smartphones. Motorola also launched Moto E7 Power today. Moto e7 Power will be available in two storage configurations of 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 2GB RAM+32GB storage, which are priced at Rs 8,299 and Rs 7,499, respectively. Along with this, we share the latest updates on the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series and Redmi Note 10 series in this weekly news roundup.

