iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

The 2022 Apple event will see the new iPhone 14 series, in the form of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, as speculated, Apple could discontinue the ‘mini’ iPhone as the content consuming world prefers a minimum of 6 inches display which the iPhone mini version does not have. The Phone is gathering a lot of news because of a lot of speculated features and specs is circulating before the big launch and this video is also about the same thing. According to reports iPhone 14 series is confirmed to use the A16 Bionic, as the logic and tradition say. There could be performance improvements compared to the current A15 SoC. The world awaits the iPhones to get 8GB RAM in 2022. Apple has kept the camera specifications same as last three years