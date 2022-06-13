comscore Samsung supposedly already prepping Galaxy Gear 2 smartwatch for early 2014 launch | BGR India
It also shared a screenshot that showed how it will appear on the app. According to the screenshot, whenever you receive a WhatsApp call and do not receive a notification because the do not disturb mode is enabled, you will now see a label in front of these calls.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 13, 2022 9:00 PM IST

According to the report, another iOS 15 API has been discovered on WhatsApp beta for iOS on TestFlight. This API can determine whether or not the iPhone’s do not disturb mode is enabled. It also shared a screenshot that showed how it will appear on the app. According to the screenshot, whenever you receive a WhatsApp call and do not receive a notification because the do not disturb mode is enabled, you will now see a label in front of these calls. This label in WhatsApp’s call history indicates that you missed this call because the do not disturb mode was activated. According to the report, this information or caller details are not shared with WhatsApp and are only saved in the app’s local database. Because this is an iOS 15 API, your iPhone must be running at least iOS 15 to use this feature.”WhatsApp is supporting the new API this week,” according to the report. The update is expected to be released on the App Store soon, allowing other users to access this functionality.

