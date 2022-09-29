comscore WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available Confirms Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

This feature will work exactly like Zoom and Google Meet does where we share the links for making video calls with the participants for discussion or meetings etc.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 29, 2022 7:41 PM IST

WhatsApp is also rolling out the feature, so you can share a link of a call with family and friends. The feature will start appearing on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. Mark Zuckerberg through a post on Facebook has said that WhatsApp users will be able to share a link to a call with “a single tap”. The feature was teased back in April during the announcement of another upcoming feature, WhatsApp Communities. Call links will support both audio and video calls. Zuckerberg also mentioned that the company is testing 32-person encrypted video calls. The feature was first announced in April, but now it seems to be rolling it out for a limited set of users. At the moment, WhatsApp caps video calls at eight users. This feature will work exactly like Zoom and Google Meet does where we share the links for making video calls with the participants for discussion or meetings etc.

