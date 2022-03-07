Whatsapp will develop into a one-step-destination to enter a slew of paperwork.

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination- Whatsapp will develop into a one-step-destination to enter a slew of paperwork. This will mean downloading a driving license, income tax certificate, or PAN card will become instantaneous over WhatsApp for citizens. The service is expected to be formally launched in the next few weeks. The WhatsApp chatbot interface will present entry to paperwork saved on a citizen’s DigiLocker. The government has also changed the name of the MyGov Corona Helpdesk to MyGov Helpdesk to denote the expansion of services beyond just Covid-19 related resources.